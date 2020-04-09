POLK COUNTY — On Thursday afternoon, a video was posted to the YouTube channel for Polk County Public School in which Tami Dawson, a PCPS Regional Assistant Superintendent, updated high school seniors on the district’s options for graduation in light of the pandemic outbreak.
“First, let me say how deeply saddened we are by the events of the last several weeks,” Dawson said in the video. “We are so proud of you and we know you deserve the graduation you had always planned.”
Dawson went on to say the top option for the school district is that, in the event conditions improve and health officials find it advisable, that graduations would take place as scheduled at their original venues.
As scheduled, the first PCPS graduations of 2020 for traditional, full-sized high schools are planned for May 19 (Auburndale and Frostproof), with a handful of ceremonies for smaller institutions planned for earlier dates in May. Ridge Community High School’s ceremony, planned for May 28, is the final graduation as currently scheduled.
However, the district has already begun to consider alternative options for the Class of 2020, and in the video Dawson outlined those options for consideration, should social distancing guidelines still be in place by mid-May.
Seniors at PCPS high schools are encouraged to take a survey via their student portal account — https://focusk12.polk-fl.net/focus/ — prior to April 30 to weigh in on the matter.
“We have created a survey to give you and your fellow seniors a voice in deciding how to celebrate your graduation,” Dawson said, further urging students to discuss the options with their parents before taking the survey.
Option One is a virtual graduation ceremony that would be held for each individual school on its originally scheduled date. As outlined, seniors would pick up their graduation regalia from the school beforehand, via a drive-through format, and would be linked to the ceremony via a home computer where they could wear their cap and gown and watch with family. Each student’s name would be called and valedictorians and salutatorians would still make their addresses to their classmates.
Option Two is a drive-through graduation ceremony. In this scenario, seniors would similarly pick up their cap, gown and other regalia and, on the already scheduled graduation date for their respective school, the ceremony would take place by having students driven around the track — or another location if deemed by the school. The procession would involve the graduating senior being handed his or her diploma while in the car, and a photographer would be on hand to capture the moment.
Each student’s name would be called and valedictorians and salutatorians would still make their addresses to their classmates.
Finally, explained as Options Three & Four, is a postponement of graduation ceremonies until health guidelines allow for their traditional format. Dawson explained that these ceremonies might take place in late June or in the middle of July, held on Saturdays and Sundays at the original venues including the RP Funding Center, school football fields and auditoriums.
She closed by praising the Class of 2020.
“We know this is an important milestone, but we cannot put you or your loved at risk,” Dawson said. “For nearly two decades we have watched you strive and thrive … we will not let this virus take away the moment you so deserve.”