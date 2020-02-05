Polk County Public Schools staff are ready to begin a new chapter with PCPS’ Surplus Textbook Warehouse.
After closing temporarily for a reorganization, the warehouse reopened Jan. 30.
Members of the community are welcome to visit and obtain free books, which include textbooks covering various subjects and grade levels, discontinued library books and pre-K early reading materials.
Located at 965 State Road 60 E. in Bartow, the facility will be open to the public every Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (the warehouse is closed from 11:30 a.m. to noon for lunch).
PCPS closed the warehouse late last year to revamp the facility.
“We wanted it to be a clean, organized and inviting place for the general public to come and browse through our selection,” said Scott Reeves, PCPS’ senior coordinator of support services. “Throughout the years, the Surplus Textbook Warehouse has been a valuable resource for teachers, parents and students to obtain study materials at no cost. We look forward to showing off our newly updated warehouse and current selection of books, and will continue to restock the shelves as books are retired from our schools.”
The warehouse is operated with limited staff and resources. On the days it is closed to the public, the warehouse manager is out collecting books from schools and restocking the inventory.
