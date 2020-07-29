I remember a time when I could drive my car to a service station — a gas station for those who are too young to remember — and request “full service.”

With a smile on their faces, the attendants would quickly ensure I not only got a fill-up, but that my windows were washed, the car fluids and air in my tires were checked – and topped off as needed.

Did you know that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is a “full service” law enforcement agency? My deputies strive to provide excellent customer service coupled with a sense of urgency.

Here’s an example: Theresa and her two kids had just relocated to beautiful Polk County from Nebraska. So, to explore some nature trails, she took her three kids to the Marshall Hampton Reserve.

During their nature hike, they got a bit turned around and then they saw — and heard — some gators (which I guess aren’t in an abundance in Nebraska). A little shaken, they stopped right where they were and called 9-1-1.

Thank goodness for great cell phone coverage and good battery life – Theresa was able to help us find her (with a little help from our drone unit).

Now if that wasn’t heartwarming enough, Theresa and her family took time to pose for a photo with our deputies – which you can find on our Instagram page.

And then there’s Jamie Copeland who recently sent us a “thank you” detailing her “full service” experience. Jamie told us she was on Interstate 4 late one night recently when she ran out of gas. She picked up her phone and called two other organizations first, organizations which obviously could have – and should have – helped but chose not to.

Jamie began to worry because she had an infant in her hot car stalled on the interstate. So, she called a friend who knew a Polk County deputy and, within minutes, Sergeant Leslie and Deputy Lee arrived with fuel to get her on her way.

Providing “full service” is important to us at the Sheriff’s Office — great customer service and always with a smile.

And if these tales gave you all the feels, then follow us on Instagram (@polksheriff) and Twitter (@PolkCoSheriff), or like us on Facebook (@polkcountysheriff). You’ll be glad you did.

—

Grady Judd is the Sheriff of Polk County. Learn more about Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office at polksheriff.org.