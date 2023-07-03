PCSO: Four arrested in racketeering scheme, accused of stealing materials from construction sites and reselling them

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men on charges of conspiring together to steal new appliances, cabinetry, and other construction materials from construction sites around Polk County, then selling them to a contractor.
According to a PCSO media release issued Monday, on June 20, 2023, the Office of the State Attorney Tenth Judicial Circuit filed the charges against the suspects, who are said to have committed 14 confirmed burglaries depriving victims of about $40,000.
The PCSO reports that the investigation began after detectives responded to a burglary that occurred at a house under construction in Auburndale in which new cabinets had been stolen from the construction site. A witness saw two men putting items into a U-Haul van before driving away.
Detectives began linking numerous thefts at construction sites across Polk County and identified 51-year-old Alberto Petrecca of Dundee as the organizer, the thieves as 27-year-old Randale Anderson of Haines City and 34-year-old Jeromy Albertson of Haines City, and 47-year-old Benjamin Adams of Davenport as the buyer/contractor.
Haines City Police officers arrested Albertson and Anderson during a traffic stop as Albertson was driving a U-Haul van containing stainless steel appliances. Albertson told officers that he and Anderson stole the appliances from a house under construction in Poinciana, and said he was instructed by his uncle, Alberto Petrecca, to steal the appliances at the request of a buyer, according to the PCSO media release.
That same day, PCSO detectives served two search warrants – one at Petrecca’s house (710 Roby Ct.) in Dundee, and one at Petrecca’s storage unit in Haines City where they recovered appliances, air handlers and ducting, plywood and lumber that had been stolen from various construction sites in Polk County.
Detectives also seized 89.48 grams of cocaine, 227.92 grams of marijuana, 18 hydrocodone pills, 53 ecstasy pills, 10 handguns and a rifle from Petrecca’s house. Petrecca admitted to selling drugs from his house for the last three years, the PCSO reports.
When asked about the stolen appliances, Petrecca told detectives he “didn’t ask or care” how Albertson and Anderson acquired them and suspected they might have been stolen.
He also told detectives that his buyer was Benjamin Adams, the owner of BA Investment Team, LLC and BA Property Team, house remolding and real estate companies, according to reports.
PCSO recovered several stolen appliances when they served search warrants at two properties owned by Adams.
In the media release, Adams told detectives he bought the new appliances from Petrecca at “scratch and dent” prices, and added he was not sure how Petrecca was able to sell the items so cheap. Adams said he believed Petrecca may have been using some sort of stolen credit card or fraud to obtain the appliances.
“When thieves steal from construction sites, it affects us all – hard working men and women in construction, home buyers, and consumers,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “I am proud of my detectives for stopping this criminal organization and recovering tens of thousands of dollars in stolen items. But we also need the help of those in the construction industry. Securing materials, locking everything up before leaving a site for the day, and reporting suspicious activity is important to prevent construction site theft,” Judd added.
Alberto Petrecca faces numerous felony drug charges in addition to felony armed trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to commit grand theft, conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property. He was released from Polk County Jail on $199,000 bond.
On June 20, 2023, the Office of the State Attorney Tenth Judicial Circuit filed felony charges of racketeering, conspiracy to racketeer, 14 counts of dealing in stolen property, and 14 counts of burglary.
Jeromy Albertson was arrested and initially charged with felony counts of dealing in stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, grand theft of a construction site, and a misdemeanor of violation of probation.
The PCSO said that because Albertson violated his probation, he’s being held in the Polk County Jail on no bond. He also faces additional charges added by the Office of the State Attorney Tenth Judicial Circuit for felony racketeering, conspiracy to racketeer, dealing in stolen property and burglary.
According to the media release, his previous criminal history includes domestic violence battery, possession of methamphetamine, and soliciting prostitution.
Randale Anderson was arrested on initial felony charges of burglary, grand theft, conspiracy to commit grand theft, and conspiracy to commit burglary. He was released from the Polk County Jail after paying $27,000 bond. According to the media release, he turned himself in to the Polk County Jail and is being held on an additional $55,000 bond after the Office of the State Attorney Tenth Judicial Circuit filed felony racketeering charges, conspiracy to racketeer, dealing in stolen property and burglary.
And the accused buyer, Benjamin Adams, was arrested for 3 felony counts of dealing in stolen property and released from Polk County Jail on $15,000 bond. He later turned himself in on additional charges filed by the state attorney’s office for racketeering, conspiracy to racketeer, and dealing in stolen property. He was released a second time from the Polk County Jail, after paying an additional $45,000 bond. The PCSO reports that Adams’ previous criminal history includes domestic violence battery, criminal mischief, and an 11-year federal prison sentence for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
The PCSO explained the Florida RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization) Act at the end of the press release.
According to Florida Statute Chapter 895 Sections 895.01-895.06, a racketeering offense (RICO) occurs when an unlawful organization commits or attempts/solicits/conspires to commit coordinated illegal activities such as murder, money laundering, embezzlement, extortion, weapons offenses, burglary, theft, bribery, and other crimes. In Florida, the PCSO reports that RICO is charged as a first-degree felony and can result in 30 years imprisonment and significant monetary fines.
The RICO was designed to prosecute individuals engaging in organized crime. A person can be charged with racketeering if they engage in a pattern of racketeering – such as committing at least two racketeering activities within a ten-year period.