Peace River Center, a nonprofit provider of mental health services, celebrated the opening of a new clubhouse in Haines City on Dec. 17.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was located at 751 Scenic Highway. The center is a licensed and accredited, non-substance use and integrated medical services facility.
“We believe that individuals living with mental illnesses can and should have the opportunity to reach their full potential in a friendly, inviting, and productive environment, and that is the focus of a clubhouse,” said Bill Gardam, CEO of Peace River Center.
Peace River also opened a clubhouse on Dec. 16 in Lakeland.
Certified by Clubhouse International, clubhouses like Club Success are nationally recognized mental illness recovery program models. There are more than 330 clubhouses in 30 countries throughout the world that provide opportunities for work, wellness and socialization. Attendees are called members rather than patients or clients. The clubhouse model is designed to mirror a mainstream day in the workplace and allows members to learn responsibility, develop self-esteem and learn to interact professionally.
Members are responsible for using their abilities to help others and build relationships while working closely with staff and colleagues. The clubhouse provides members with transitional employment opportunities through local community partners, guidance to secure housing, and/or continue their education. It also promotes members’ ongoing psychiatric care.
“Our clubhouses provide opportunities to learn skills, have a structured day, and gain employment. Most importantly though, they are a place for individuals with mental illness to belong,” said Miranda Mills, director of Peace River Center clubhouse programs.
Gardam added, “The number of individuals impacted by mental illness is continuing to grow, especially since the advent of the COVID pandemic. That’s why it’s so important for PRC to continue to expand and grow to meet the need, especially in communities like Lake Wales and Haines City.”
In the summer of 2021, Peace River Center opened a new outpatient therapy office in Lake Wales. The new clinic began treating patients in August and offers several services such as therapy, telehealth, psychiatry and medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder.
“At Peace River, the goal is to remove all barriers someone might face when trying to find help,” said Gardam. “By extending in-person services into more communities, we hope to provide our neighbors the opportunity to experience life-changing and life-saving care.”
Peace River Center now has over 20 locations throughout Polk, Hardee and Highlands Counties. Those interested in learning more about Club Success can visit www.PeaceRiverCenter.org/clubsuccess.