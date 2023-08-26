Petition - Preserve Access to Important Legal Notices in Polk County, Florida

Polk County Commissioners are going to vote on whether or not to move the county's important legal notices from the newspaper to their own website, run by the county, on Sept. 5, 2023 at their commission meeting.
D-R Media & Investments, which in Polk County, includes the newspapers of The Winter Haven Sun, The Polk News-Sun and the Four Corners Sun, is circulating this petition so the public can make their voice known.
We are deeply concerned about the proposed decision by the Polk County
Commissioners to remove vital legal notices from newspapers and make them difficult to find on a government website. This change would have far-reaching consequences for our community and hinder our ability to stay informed about crucial changes and developments that directly impact our neighborhoods.
Legal notices have always been published in newspapers, serving as a reliable and independent source of information for residents. They provide transparency and ensure that citizens are aware of important matters such as public hearings, land use changes, zoning decisions, property auctions, and other significant events that affect our daily lives.
By removing legal notices from newspapers and making them harder to access on a government website, the Polk County Commissioners are effectively limiting public awareness. Not everyone has regular access to the internet or is tech-savvy enough to navigate complex online platforms. This change disproportionately affects vulnerable populations who rely on printed media as their primary source of information.
Furthermore, studies have shown that newspaper readership remains strong in Polk County. According to Florida Press Association commissioned Coda Ventures, an independent research and consulting firm, every month, 15.1 million – or 86% of Florida adults – read local print or digital newspapers for local news updates and legal notices. By eliminating legal notices from this trusted medium without providing an equally accessible alternative, the commissioners are undermining democracy by reducing transparency within our community.
We must not allow this decision to go unchallenged! It is crucial for us as
concerned citizens of Polk County to voice our opposition before the upcoming vote on September 5th.
By signing this petition:
1) We request that the Polk County Commissioners reconsider their proposal and
maintain legal notice publication in local newspapers.
2) We urge them not only to preserve existing practices but also explore innovative
ways of enhancing accessibility through both print and digital mediums.
3) We emphasize the importance of maintaining transparency within our
community by ensuring all residents have equal access to vital information.
Let us stand together and protect our right to be informed citizens. Sign this
petition today and make your voice heard before it's too late!
Just the FACTS -
Newspapers are indeed alive and well
* Every month, 15.1 million – or 86% of Florida adults – read local print or
digital newspapers. *According to Florida Press Association commissioned Coda Ventures, an independent research and consulting firm
* Total digital readers number at 13.7 million, or 78% of all readers, and total
print readers number at 11.2 million, or 63% of readers.
* More than 7 out of 10 Florida adults access local digital newspaper content
through a smartphone.
When we asked Florida citizens:
When you are seeking information on city council meetings, public meetings
and public notices on such issues as tax increases, zoning changes or minutes of local government meetings, which of the following sources do you most
often rely on for this news?
Florida citizens responded and 52% said local newspapers/newspaper websites -which is much higher than any other source.
Petition · Preserve Access to Important Legal Notices in Polk County, Florida · Change.org