The U.S. Highway 27 corridor through Haines City is on the verge of a transformation.
Mayor Morris West called the $180M Crossroads Village Center “one of the largest master plan projects the city has experienced in the last 20 years.”
On June 3, Haines City staff said they are close to presenting a master plan for a vote by city commissioners.
The proposed development at the southwest corner of U.S. 27 and U.S. 17-92 will feature a 17-acre man-made lake surrounded by housing, more than 200,000 square feet of retail space, two hotel sites including one of four stories, up to eight restaurants, a grocery store, a service station, an assisted living facility and a small parking garage, among other amenities.
Currently, the 120-acre site is zoned agricultural and is outside of city limits. Once Polk County Public Schools staff and Florida Department of Transportation staff sign off on the master plan, Haines City Ordinance 2021-1736 will be presented – annexing the land into city limits.
Then the land is rezoned and engineers start preparing for construction permits. Construction on the residential models is expected to start in early 2022 according to a press release.
Black Mountain Group staff said Crossroads Village Center could be a $180 million investment in Haines City.
According to a press release, the proposed 120-acre development would consist of 33 acres of residential development to include 120 patio homes that would be alley access, 126 townhomes that would be a mix of street access and alley access, and recreational/park amenities that would include clubhouse, pool, basketball and tennis courts, as well as the addition of a 17-acre man-made lake/retention area with walking trails and fishing piers.
The release further stated that commercial development would consist of 59 acres of retail, restaurants, office space, hotels, and outdoor plaza, including amphitheater seating and floating stage. Both the residential and commercial development would center around the lake.
Affiliates of Black Mountain Group bought the land at the southwest corner of U.S. 27 and U.S. 17-92 two years ago for $1.6 million.
The master site plan calls for development to occur over five phases, starting with the entrance road from U.S. 27, two commercial outparcels, a hotel and 119 detached homes ranging from 2,000 to 3,000 square feet. All of the homes are on 40-foot-wide lots and have 2-car garages. Buyers will have a choice of three exterior elevations.
“It’s going to have a man-made lake in it, which is a 17-acre lake, and the development is built around that lake,” BMG partner Syed Raza said. “The lake will feature activities which can be enjoyed, not just by the residents of the community but the overall residents of Haines City and anyone who visits. The development also will have an amphitheater on the lake with a small park where outdoor events can take place.”
Raza said BMG has a deal with Marriott for the hotel that will overlook the lake in a press release.
“Most likely it will be a Towneplace Suites,” Raza said.
The townhouse portion, 169 units along Watts Dairy Road, would follow in a later phase. Both neighborhoods would be served by a centrally located amenity center with a clubhouse, pool, basketball courts and tennis courts.
A grocery store would occupy the prime spot in the village center closest to the intersection, giving it visibility from both highways, according to a press release. The site plan by Dave Schmitt Engineering creates 10 additional outparcels for various retail uses, including a fuel station/convenience store, a quick service restaurant with drive-through, a bank and other stand-alone stores and restaurants.
“Our team has just started to negotiate and approach different grocers,” Raza said.
Cutline – This concept drawing shows what Crossroads Village Center will look like at build out. Rendering provided by Black Mountain Group