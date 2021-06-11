Two large-scale trash pickups and a tire collection event are coming this month to Poinciana.
The two-weekend event, held by Keep Polk County Beautiful, will focus on the Poinciana community’s northern end this Saturday and its southern neighborhoods June 19.
All households are asked to place their trash by the curb no later than 6 a.m. This program will provide disposal of items that are not generally collected with residential garbage, such as remodeling and household construction debris. No tires or hazardous waste will be collected curbside.
A separate tire collection event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 12 at Lake Marion Creek Middle School, 3055 Lake Marion Creek Drive. At this event, Polk County residents and agricultural landowners can dispose of their tires for free. No tractor or off-road tires will be accepted.
Tire businesses, independent and commercial trucking companies, along with automotive businesses of any kind are not allowed to participate in this event. Legal hauling limits will be strictly enforced.
For more information, or to confirm your address, call Keep Polk County Beautiful at 863-875-8911.