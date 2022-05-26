In response to the growing healthcare needs of Osceola and Polk counties, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Florida Healthcare, announced today a $9.9 million expansion of its intensive care and medical/surgical units.
Expected to be completed by spring 2023, the project will double HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit capacity from six to 12 beds and add 18 additional inpatient medical/surgical beds. This will be the hospital's fourth expansion since its opening in 2013. Upon completion, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital will increase its bed capacity to a total of 94 inpatient beds.
“HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital is committed to strategic growth and providing innovative solutions that benefit the needs of the communities we serve,” said Alex Romero, CEO of HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital. “With this recent expansion, we will have increased capacity to serve the residents and visitors of Osceola and Polk counties for generations to come.”
In November 2015, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital completed a vertical expansion that more than doubled its number of private inpatient beds and in July 2019, the hospital added nine private rooms in its emergency department, expanding capacity to 31 private emergency beds.
In October 2021, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital completed construction of its first freestanding emergency department, HCA Florida ChampionsGate Emergency.
HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital employs more than 400 full-time staff members. Additionally, the hospital has over 400 credentialed physicians and advanced practice professionals as part of its medical staff.
About HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, a 76-bed acute care hospital serving the communities of Osceola and Polk counties, provides a range of inpatient and outpatient services, including emergency care, diagnostic imaging, surgery, diagnostic cardiac catheterization, laboratory, and pharmacy and support services. The campus also houses a freestanding 42,000-square-foot medical office building for physicians and other healthcare providers. In addition, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital operates ChampionsGate Emergency, a freestanding emergency room with 11 private beds that offers a full complement of emergency services and serves residents and visitors of ChampionsGate.