The Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce April Luncheon was held recently at the Lake Eva Event Center in Haines City.
HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital CEO Alex Romero was the featured speaker for the crowd of area business leaders.
Romero and several members of his team attended the event, providing information and updates about their facilities.
“With more than 400 total colleagues, and more than 290 credentialed physician and advanced practice professionals, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital has served the healthcare needs of southwest Kissimmee, Osceola and Polk counties since 2013,” said Matt Ayres, director of communications and community engagement. “As an accredited 177,000-square-foot hospital with 70 private beds and a six-private bed intensive care unit, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital provides a full range of acute care services, including emergency services, diagnostic imaging and inpatient and outpatient surgery. The hospital campus also houses a freestanding 42,000-square-foot medical office building for physicians and other healthcare providers.”
Poinciana isn’t the only Four Corners presence for the brand, however.
“In addition, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital operates HCA Florida ChampionsGate Emergency, a freestanding emergency room with 11 private beds that offer a full complement of emergency services and serves residents and visitors of ChampionsGate,” Ayres said.
Last month, more than 450 HCA Florida Healthcare affiliated sites throughout the state united under a shared brand.
“HCA Florida Healthcare will connect approximately 11,000 physicians and 77,000 colleagues serving their communities at 49 hospital campuses, more than 350 physician practices and freestanding emergency rooms and more than 50 urgent care centers,” said Ayres.
It’s a move that has sparked excitement from the national level down for HCA Healthcare.
“Our Florida colleagues and physicians have always been united in their commitment to serving our patients and caring like family. Over the past two years, we’ve come together in ways that better serve our communities and our colleagues, proving that our connectedness is our strength,” said Chuck Hall, national group president at HCA Healthcare via a March press release. “This transition reflects our mission and our commitment to all we serve as we continue to work together to deliver high-quality care for patients across the Sunshine State.”
Following Romero’s presentation, he fielded questions from the audience.
When Chamber Board Chair Steve Tiner asked where visitors to ChampionsGate Emergency would be transported if admitted, Romero said that while the facility would provide recommendations based on their nearby hospitals and particular physician practicing privileges, the ultimate decision is always up to the patient and would be respected and therefore transported accordingly.
Romero was then questioned when HCA Healthcare Florida would be opening a location within the boundaries of Polk County, to which he replied, “Soon,” with a smile.
He added that the land had already been secured but joked that he didn’t want to get into the specifics given that the competition was in the room, referring to a full-table presence from AdventHealth.
AdventHealth Communications and Chamber Board Chair-Elect Amber Smith quickly joked back at Romero, encouraging him to share his Polk County plans with the crowd.
Romero promised that details would be released soon and assured the attendees that an HCA Healthcare Florida Polk County presence was in the works.
Representatives from the luncheon’s other sponsor, Deeper Depths International Church, also addressed the crowd, inviting them to visit their church on Lake Hamilton Boulevard in Winter Haven.
Chamber Executive Director Lana Stripling welcomed the attendees and introduced new members, allowing them a chance to address the crowd regarding their organizations.
This month’s luncheon was sponsored by HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and Deeper Depths International Church.
The next chamber luncheon will be held on May 19 at the Tom Fellows Event Center in Davenport and will feature the Youth Leadership program graduation.