Today

Windy with periods of light rain. High 73F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 71F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.

Tomorrow

Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 77F. SSE winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.