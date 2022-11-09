HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital will bring full-service emergency care to northeast Polk County with the opening of a freestanding emergency department in Haines City in Spring 2023.
Construction began in July on HCA Florida Haines City Emergency, located at 36810 U.S. Highway 27, seven miles south of Interstate 4. Total construction cost is estimated to be $15.1 million.
The 11,000 square-foot facility will feature 11 private patient-care rooms, a trauma/cardiopulmonary resuscitation room, laboratory and comprehensive imaging services including CT Scanner, ultrasound and x-ray. Haines City Emergency will be staffed by physicians and nurses specializing in emergency medicine. It will operate as a full-service emergency department, providing 24/7/365 care for patients of all ages.
“HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital is committed to providing residents of northeast Polk County and the surrounding area with access to high-quality, patient-centered emergency care,” said Alex Romero, chief executive officer. “Every minute matters in an emergency, and having a facility nearby will provide access to emergency experts who will save lives and improve outcomes.”
Hospital leaders recently gathered for a “Topping Out” ceremony, celebrating the midway point of construction by autographing a steel beam placed at the top of the facility.
“We are here today to recognize this important milestone and also to pledge our commitment to Haines City to provide an environment that is safe, supportive and inclusive and a team of emergency experts dedicated to listening and understanding each patient’s needs,” Romero said. “We promise to care for every patient who walks through our doors like family.”
About HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, a 76-bed acute care hospital serving the communities of Osceola and Polk counties, provides a range of inpatient and outpatient services, including emergency care, diagnostic imaging, surgery, diagnostic cardiac catheterization, laboratory, and pharmacy and support services. The campus also houses a freestanding 42,000-square-foot medical office building for physicians and other healthcare providers. In addition, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital operates ChampionsGate Emergency, a freestanding emergency room with 11 private beds that offers a full complement of emergency services and serves residents and visitors of ChampionsGate.
HC hospital 1: Representatives from Polk County EMS, Haines City Fire Department and the Doster Construction project team joined HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital leaders to celebrate “Topping Out,” commemorating the midway point of construction at HCA Florida Haines City Emergency. Guests signed the final beam that was placed at the top of the new freestanding emergency room scheduled to open in Spring 2023.
HC hospital 2: HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital leadership team celebrated the start of construction of their new freestanding emergency room serving northeast Polk County. Left to right are Drew Hartman, Chief Financial Officer, Alex Romero, Chief Executive Officer, Amber Winkis, Chief Nursing Officer, Amy Colon, ER Director and Dr. Daniel Snediker, Emergency Medical Director. HCA Florida Haines City Emergency is scheduled to open in Spring 2023.