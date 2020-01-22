POINCIANA – A couple married for 55 years has been named the Poinciana Medical Center Volunteers of the Year.
Mike and Josephine Gentile were recognized recently for their dedication by Chris Cosby, Poinciana Medical Center’s Chief Executive Officer, and presented a special plaque.
“The pair have dedicated their time and talents to supporting the hospital’s mission of providing quality care to patients,” said a Poinciana Medical Center press release.
Josephine has volunteered more than 1,000 hours and Mike has 800-plus hours.
Mike and Josephine volunteer in various departments and assist with the hospital’s community events.
Also, Josephine heads up the coffee and cookie cart initiative, traveling with a mobile cart to offer refreshments to patients’ families.
“Each one of our volunteers provides an extra special touch in meeting the needs of our patients and their families,” Cosby said. “With Mike and Josephine, they’re extremely involved and do so with a compassionate heart.”
The retired couple is originally from Connecticut, where Mike was a nuclear plant executive and Josephine was the office manager for a surgeon.
Opened in 2013, Poinciana Medical Center is a 76-bed acute care hospital offering inpatient and outpatient services, a 22-bed emergency department, diagnostic imaging and cardiac catheterization, along with a 42,000 square-foot medical office building for physicians and other healthcare providers, according to the Hospital’s website.
For more information about volunteering opportunities at Poinciana Medical Center, visit https://poincianamedicalcenter.com/about/volunteer.dot.