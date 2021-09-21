On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Osceola County held a virtual and in-person public meeting regarding the Poinciana Boulevard Road Widening Project at the Poinciana Community Center.
Currently, this project is in the final design phase with anticipated completion in 2022. Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2023.
The Poinciana Boulevard Road Widening will be the 5.7 mile stretch of road from Pleasant Hill Road to Trafalgar Boulevard. The necessity for this project is to increase capacity and enhance safety along the corridor. Two factors that led to this project were the expected increase of traffic volume from the current 19,200-21,500 vehicles per day to 30,900-35,900 vehicles per day by the year 2045, a 60-65 percent increase. The busiest sections of Poinciana Boulevard are: Lizzia Brown Road to Trafalgar Boulevard at 21,500 vehicles and Isles of Bellalago Drive to Reaves Road at 20,200 vehicles. Also, between 2015-2019 there were 350 crashes with 25 percent resulting in injuries. The intersection of Reaves Road and Poinciana Boulevard and the intersection of Lizzia Brown Road having the highest number of crashes.
Osceola County is designing the preferred alternative that was selected earlier this year. That alternative provides for two travel lanes in each direction, separated by a 40-foot grass median. Traffic signal modifications, drainage improvements and construction of a 10-foot-wide sidewalk on the east side of the road to accommodate pedestrians and 7-foot bike lane in each direction with an 8-foot buffer between the bike and sidewalk. Speed limit will be reduced from the current 55 mph to 45 mph. The design also calls for lighting of the roadway. A vegetation buffer will be included between communities as the roadway has no sound wall included in the design. The design includes improved water drainage using the existing retention ponds and adding one additional pond near the Green Lakes Farm with elimination of the open ditch drainage system and burying the drainage pipes. The total cost of the project is 43 million dollars.
For questions and comments, contact Daniel Kelly, Transportation and Transit Department, 1 Courthouse Square, Suite 3100, Kissimmee, FL 34741, 407-742-0533 or Daniel.Kelly@osceola.org. The county website for the project is www.osceola.org/go/poincianablvd.
Any comments must be received by Sept. 28 to be part of public record.