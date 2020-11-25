Three Polk County Commissioners were sworn in last week, two of whom are returning incumbents and the third of whom is back on the board following a hiatus that included six years as a state representative, as well as time serving as a member of the Southwest Florida Water Management District board and as a federal Department of Agriculture official.
Unopposed was District 1 Commissioner George Lindsey, who took his seat for the last term for which he is eligible.
District 3 Commissioner Bill Braswell bested Democratic hopeful Bob Doyel to retain his seat on the board, where he has served as chairman for the last year.
Finally, Neil Combee, with his mother at his side, was sworn into office as District 5 Commissioner by his sister, Judge Catherine Combee.
Following the swearing in which officially fills out the board, District 2 Commissioner Rick Wilson was elected the board chairman for the coming year, with District 4 Commissioner Martha Santiago named as vice-chair for that timeframe.
Lindsey outlined his agenda for the next four years, saying the board had to address issues involving the burgeoning development of the northeast county,the development of a dependable water supply using the Polk Regional Water Cooperative as the appropriate vehicle and he addressed what he called a “transportation tsunami” as well as a need to focus on ways to either lure affordable housing development in the county or further support programs with that goal.
“We can't put any of these things on cruise control,” Lindsey said. “We need to address them — and soon.”
Braswell said he supported Lindsey's “manifesto” and lauded the county's electorate for smashing voting records with a 75 percent turnout at the polls.
Combee added that “transportation is a real issue,” saying “we need to make improvements there.” He also said he was mindful of the “explosion of growth on the Ridge” and that water was going to be an ongoing challenge.
In his first day back in office, Combee cast the lone dissenting vote against a proposed change in the zoning of a piece of property off Rankin Road. The proposal was to change the zoning to allow a 27.5 acre plot of land to hold three homes per acre rather than the more restrictive one per acre.
The property is between Lakes Alfred and Hamilton, in the outlying Winter Haven area off Country Club Road. Proponents argued that surrounding development included higher density, while their counterparts maintained the change would alter the rural area and diminish property values.
One Rankin Road property owner said the additional traffic produced by the development’s future occupants would exacerbate crowded nearby roads and lead to higher accident rates in that area. Staff reports do not anticipate significant traffic or safety issues as a result of the zoning change.
“This sits in the middle of large lots and is surrounded by wetlands,” Combee said. “This level of development is just too intense for my taste and is more than I am willing to do.”
The remaining board members disagreed and approved the zoning change, which will allow the development to move to the next steps in the planning process. Neither the name of the proposed development or the property owner's name were made public at last week's board session.