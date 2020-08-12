Last week, Polk County commissioners took their first stab at establishing the board's legislative agenda for the coming year, but made no decisions on exactly which initiatives they will pursue.
Last year, the county’s lobbying efforts obtained funding for advancing the future construction of the Polk Parkway link with State Road 60, in addition to securing some state money to help offset the costs of improvements to County Road 557 at Interstate 4.
County Manager Bill Beasley told commissioners at their agenda review session July 31 that the board should have “a clear policy and priority list” in hand by October, so they could reach out to local legislators for support.
Consultants told the board that since the legislative schedule was unsettled due to the pandemic, they should start their lobbying efforts locally, while legislators are home, rather than waiting until most of them return to their Tallahassee offices.
Money may be tight, they explained, since the pandemic has resulted in an expected loss of more than $1.9 billion in tax revenues.
“We need to keep our eyes on our local needs,” said Commissioner George Lindsey, “instead of focusing all our attention on Covid-19. We know there is always a reason for the state to divert money, so we need to focus on what we need here.”
Beasley submitted to the commission a list of both policy and appropriation requests for their study before meeting with legislators this fall.
Policy issues he suggested the county pursue with legislative representatives included more funding for low-income housing assistance; more funding for low-income behavioral health treatment; opposition to unfunded state mandates; funding for a recycling pilot program and continuing support for the Polk Regional Water Cooperative.
Specific appropriations requests include money for an expanded paramedicine program; money to buy new water tenders for the Polk Fire Rescue Department's use in rural areas; funds for a regional training center for emergency services; 11 new fire stations; $11 million to build a new Polk Fire Rescue headquarters building; cash to design and build a new Polk Emergency Management warehouse where supplies could be stored; and money to design and build a new satellite maintenance facility for the county's vehicle fleet.
Also on Beasley's suggested requests were money to pay for an alignment study for the extension of Powerline Road; funding for the design, right-of-way and construction of a new drainage system that would drain storm water from an Auburndale watershed into Lake Jessie in Winter Haven.
Also making the county's wish list from the state Department of Transportation is additional money to help pay for the massive widening of County Road 557. The state has committed to pick up the tab for the Interstate 4 interchange, but that still leaves the county with the $80 million tab to widen the road from its present state of two lanes to four lanes.
The county maintains that since 557 will act as a reliever to heavily-traveled U.S. 27, it should be at least partially paid for by the state.
Another northeast county project the county wants help with is the construction of Northridge Trail, a two-lane reliever road to run parallel to U.S.27, north of Interstate 4. No cost estimates were available last week.
The last two items on the county's wish list are for funding to widen and realign a section of Thompson Nursery Road and money to restore and rebuild Homeland Heritage Park. Beasley did not elaborate on what needs to be done at the Fort Meade area park or how much it was expected to cost.
The county manager's suggestions were “only a draft” and the board is expected to discuss them further at a later session, but no specifics on when that would occur were provided. He did say, “We can work on this until September.”
While it wasn't on Beasley's list, he further suggested that the commission keep the PRWC in mind when speaking with legislators.
“We need to get on the funding bandwagon to get the water cooperative projects moving,” he said.
Traditionally, the commission formalizes it's legislative priorities and presents them to the Polk legislative delegation at a formal meeting, but the lobbying experts suggested they start lobbying now, since the effects on the process by the pandemic were not fully recognized.