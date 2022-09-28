Polk County Utilities is asking residents for help in limiting the amount of water used during and after the storm. This will help reduce sanitary sewer backups caused by the loss of power in your area.
Officials are asking residents:
- Turn off your outdoor irrigation systems if you have them.
- Refrain from running dishwashers and clothes washers if you have power.
- Limit the amount of water used during a shower or the amount to fill a bathtub.
- Limit the amount of toilet flushing.
These efforts will help reduce sewer backups due to anticipated loss of power in the area, officials said.