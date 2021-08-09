It’s back to school time and Polk County Fire Rescue’s personnel will be at several schools during the first week back for students to remind drivers to slow down.
Back to school translates to highly populated sidewalks, crowded crosswalks and students waiting for busses on neighborhood street corners. To help bring awareness to slow down in school traffic zones, members of Polk County Fire Rescue will continue the tradition of being at several of these areas, during the morning and afternoon commutes, with signs urging drivers to slow down.
Some important tips for motorists to keep in mind when driving through school crossing zones include:
- Always obey the crossing guards.
- Be aware of the location, active times and speed of school zones along your commute.
- Do not speed in school zones.
- Anticipate anything and everything. Inattentive and excited children often dart out in front of cars without remembering to look first.
- Put your cell phone down.
- Avoid other multi-tasking while driving.
Remember, slow down in school zones. Save yourself the frustration of a ticket and save a child’s life.