After an almost two-month promotional assessment process, Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) has promoted 20 captains and 13 driver/engineers. This wave of promotions collectively is the most in PCFR’s 50-year history.
“We are optimistic that by filling these positions, PCFR will address the mandatory overtime challenge in filling captains and engineer positions,” said Fire Chief Hezedean A. Smith, D.M. “One of my priorities was to bolster frontline safety and leadership support and fill vacancies within the department.”
According to Smith, there has been unfilled captain and engineer positions for several years, and as the organization continues to grow, additional promotional opportunities will be available as members promote or retire.
In 2022, Polk County Fire Rescue responded to more than 122,000 service calls, reflecting a dynamic period for PCFR. We take pride in our team members who commit to providing the highest level of EMS and Fire services while covering a jurisdiction of 2,000 square miles.