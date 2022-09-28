Today

Tonight

Hurricane conditions likely. Windy...showers and thundershowers early...overcast after midnight with rain likely. It will be heavy at times. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 60 to 80 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 5 to 8 inches of rain expected.

Tomorrow

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Rain and wind. High 81F. WNW winds at 50 to 70 mph, decreasing to 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.