Municipal elections were held in Polk County Tuesday, April 7, with voters from Bartow, Lake Wales, Davenport, Haines City, Lake Hamilton and Mulberry casting ballots.
With in-person, election day ballots and vote-by-mail ballots both completely reported to the Polk County Supervisor of Elections, the unofficial results of the race have illuminated the winners.
Bartow played host to a very close election, as 1,984 voters cast ballots for Seat 4 (At-Large) on the Bartow City Commission.
Challenger Steve Githens received 11 more votes than incumbent Trish Burdin-Pfeifer — 949 to 938. A third candidate, Gerald Cochrane, got 97 votes — nearly 5 percent of the ballots cast.
Bartow’s charter does not require its city commission elections to be won by a candidate receiving at least 50 percent of the vote, so Githens — who received 47.83 percent of the vote — has won the seat.
Polk Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards also confirmed Wednesday, April 8, that the 11 votes separating the candidates was a small enough margin to trigger an automatic recount by Florida law.
“Florida law calls for a recount if a candidate was eliminated by one-half a percent (00.5 percent) or less of the total votes cast for that race,” Edwards noted in an email, referencing Florida statute 102.141. “The difference of 11 votes (in the Bartow election) calculates to 00.55 percent.”
In Lake Wales, the election for Seat 5 on the Lake Wales City Commission saw Vice Mayor Robin Gibson defeat his challenger, Bob Wood, with 63.2 percent of the vote — 898-522.
In Davenport, Vice Mayor Brynn Summerlin held off challenger Headley Delmot Oliver in the election for Seat 4 on the Davenport City Commission, 237 votes to 158 votes.
In Haines City, Mayor Morris West successfully defended Seat 3 on the Haines City City Commission, defeating challenger Steve Larsen. West received 1,347 votes — 64.2 percent — to Larsen’s 751 votes.
In the race for Seat 4 on the Haines City City Commission, incumbent H.L. “Roy” Tyler was defeated by challenger Claude E. Holmes, II. Holmes received 57.2 percent of the votes cast — 1,187 votes to Tyler’s 887 votes.
Haines City also had a charter amendment on the ballot. By a 988-955 margin, voters were in favor of an amendment that “would authorize the city clerk to appoint, suspend, remove or discipline all subordinate city employees within the city clerk's office.”
Other municipalities outside the coverage area of the Winter Haven Sun, Polk News-Sun or Four Corners News-Sun that held elections include Lake Hamilton and Mulberry.
In Lake Hamilton, incumbent Barrett O’Neill retained Seat 3 on the Lake Hamilton Town Council, defeating challenger Tamara “Tamarah” Fields 96-26. Lake Hamilton voters also approved two amendments to the town’s charter.
In Mulberry, elections were held for Seats 1 and 3 on the Mulberry Board of City Commissioners, which were vacant. Neil B. Devin won Seat 1, defeating Thomas Mulvaney by just 10 votes — 180-170. Seat 3 was won by Linda Lee Dolan, who defeated Brenda Holderbaum, 207-158.