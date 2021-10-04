The Polk County Sheriff's Office is joining the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Polk County Lodge 46 and the Polk County Law Enforcement Memorial Fund (PCLEMF), at the 33rd Annual Polk County Peace Officers' Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Polk County Law Enforcement Memorial in Lakeland Veterans Park (located off of Lake Beulah Drive, west of the RP Funding Center).
Family members of fallen officers, representatives from various Polk County law enforcement agencies, public service organizations, and state and local government agencies will be attending. The public is also invited to attend.
Highlights of the service will include: Joint Agency Officer Processional March; presentation of colors by a joint agency color guard; roll call of heroes; helicopter fly over; retreat of the fallen rider by the Sheriff’s Office mounted unit; bagpipe players; 3 gun volley; and Taps.
Immediately following the service, the FOP Polk County Lodge No. 46 and PCLEMF will host the 33rd Annual Memorial Service Luncheon at the FOP Lodge located at 125 West Brannen Road in Lakeland. All are welcome.
For more information, call David Waller, chairman of PCLEMF, at 863-529-3709.