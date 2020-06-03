Polk County Public Schools is surveying students, parents, employees and stakeholders about their thoughts on reopening school in the fall.
The online survey will close on Friday, June 12, and can be found at polkschoolsfl.com.
The survey takes about five minutes to complete, is anonymous and is available in multiple languages.
Participants will be asked how comfortable they feel with students returning to school in the fall, students wearing masks while on buses and on campus, and students having their temperatures checked every day before entering a school building, among other topics.
“This survey will return valuable insight that we will use as we plan for 2020-21 school year,” said Acting Chief Academic Officer Michelle Townley.
“As we look ahead to the fall, we are developing plans for three different scenarios: physically returning to school, continuing distance learning, and a hybrid approach that will combine face-to-face and distance learning,” Townley continued. “The decisions we make will affect our students, employees, families, and ultimately, the entire community. We recognize it is important to engage all of our stakeholders in the decision-making process, which is why we’re asking everyone to participate in this survey.”