POLK COUNTY — With distance learning to continue through the end of this school year and possibly beyond, Polk County Public Schools has teamed up with Polk Vision in an effort to improve internet access for students.
The initiative, titled “Synced for Students,” began April 27.
To increase access to the internet for students, PCPS will deploy a fleet of 50 school buses equipped as WiFi hotspots. The buses will be at various sites between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. During that time, students and families in the area will be able to connect to the internet — the WiFi signal name will be PCPSBUS and the password to access the signal is PCPS2020.
A full list of locations and times is available online at https://polkschoolsfl.com/buswifi/. Currently, there are 10 locations in the Winter Haven area, eight locations in the Lake Wales area and locations in the Bartow area with varying times at which a bus will be present. See the website for exact times that buses will be at a given location.
Those who cannot access the bus schedule online are encouraged to call the Polk County Public Schools Transportation office at 863-534-7300.
Distance learning has presented challenges of a wide variety, including the fact that many students live in homes without internet access. School district staff hope the collaboration with Polk Vision will expand online access and help facilitate the situation as best as possible.
According to a PCPS statement, the bus sites will be patrolled by law enforcement for safety. When visiting the locations, school district staff ask that residents and students maintain social distancing guidelines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.