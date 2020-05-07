POLK COUNTY — On Thursday, Polk County Public Schools staff released details regarding the school district’s plans for graduation ceremonies in June.
Ceremonies will be held at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland. Dates have been determined for the respective schools, while times will be announced at a later date, according to a release.
“I’m absolutely thrilled we’re able to give this opportunity to our seniors and their families,” Byrd said. “Like every senior class, the Class of 2020 has looked forward to graduation day for many years. By conducting the ceremonies at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, we will be able to give them the ceremony they deserve and have always wanted — while still abiding by social-distancing and health guidelines.”
Ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the school district’s YouTube channel.
Precautions announced May 7 include temperature checks for individuals as they enter the stadium, a requirement that all attendees wear a mask, no handshakes, a daily disinfecting of the stadium that will include each seat, and a four-ticket-limitation per graduate that will enable social-distancing-complaint seating.
PCPS staff said the Florida Department of Health is being consulted during the planning of the ceremonies.
During a school board work session April 28, Byrd announced that the district would have the outdoor ceremonies after tallying the votes from an online survey taken by more than 3,500 area seniors.
Schools in the readership area of the Four Corners News-Sun include Ridge Community High (June 13) and Haines City High (June 18), in addition to non-traditional schools such as Ridge Technical College (June 20). A full list is available here.
For more information on PCPS plans for June graduations, including frequently asked questions, click here.