Polk County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The driver died at the scene.
Based on the evidence so far, PCSO detectives determined that at around 11:00 p.m. the driver of a 2008 Honda Sport motorcycle was traveling northbound on Scenic Highway at a very high rate of speed. The driver failed to negotiate a right hand curve just south of the intersection with West Bryant Avenue. The motorcycle then exited the road and onto the west shoulder.
The motorcycle continued north, where it struck a drainage culvert at West Bryant Avenue and became airborne. The motorcycle and rider crossed over West Bryant Avenue and over a seven foot tall fence before it struck a large group of plastic citrus boxes on the northwest corner of Scenic Highway and West Bryant Avenue. A fire began and totally engulfed the motorcycle, driver, and citrus boxes.
The driver has not yet been identified. This investigation remains on-going.
If anyone has information concerning this crash or knows who the driver is, they are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.