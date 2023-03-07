The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday (March 5) in the Soltera Resort in unincorporated Davenport.
At around 1:13 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting that occurred at a short-term vacation rental home.
The home had been rented to host an illegal open house party. During the house party, three people were shot.
Two of the injured, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen boy, both from Orlando, are in stable condition and being treated at area hospitals.
Additionally, a 19-year-old man from Orlando died from his injuries.
The investigation is in the early stages and remains on-going.