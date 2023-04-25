Polk County Tax Collector office open in Lake Alfred
The Polk County Tax Collector will be opening its fifth service center, featuring the first enclosed road course for driving tests in its new Lake Alfred office.
The center, located at 200 Government Center Boulevard in Lake Alfred, just off U.S. Route 17, opened April 25th. The official ribbon cutting is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 at 9 a.m.
The new center came about to meet the needs of Polk County’s growing population.
“We are excited about this new location and have designed it to focus on Driver License services, in addition to other services we provide,” Polk County Tax Collector Joe G. Tedder said in a media release.
Tedder added that the new enclosed driving range will “improve safety for new drivers, staff, as well as create efficiencies.”
“This new beautiful building located in Lake Alfred will be a new asset for the citizens of Polk County,” Tedder said.
The center will be in the new NE Government Center building.
In collaboration with several new Polk County government agencies, the office will make it more convenient for those in the area to visit the Tax Collector’s Office.
Tedder, who has in past news interviews, often spoke of his goal for shorter wait times for those who seek the services of the Tax Collector, notes the new location will provide that opportunity.
According to the media release, Polk County’s population growth has placed it as fifth in the nation in numeric growth by the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest report.
On average, the Tax Collector’s current service center locations saw about 2,000 people a day in the month of March.
Services offered at the Lake Alfred location will include Driver’s License and I.D. services, title and registration, property tax payments, written tests, road tests and express pick up.
The hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.