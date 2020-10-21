Central Florida’s Visitor Information Center in Davenport will host a weekly Flea and Farmers Market beginning Thursday, Oct. 29, and continuing through May 6, 2021.
This will be the seventh year for the seasonal market, held Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A variety of vendors are signed on to participate offering fresh local produce, arts and crafts, jewelry, home goods and more.
Safety measures will be in place to promote social distancing and proper hygiene during the market.
The market offers local vendors the opportunity to share their produce and wares with Polk County residents and visitors alike, while also serving to familiarize attendees with the amenities and services available at the visitor information center.
The Polk County Visitor Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week (excluding major holidays), and is located at 101 Adventure Court in Davenport, a half-mile south of Interstate 4 at Exit 55.
For more information, or if you would like to become a vendor, contact Dennis Budde at (863) 420-2586 or Dennis@visitcentralflorida.org.