The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead, who was stricken with COVID-19 and has been in the hospital for several weeks.
He succumbed to the illness on Aug. 23.
Deputy Broadhead was 32 years old, and became a deputy sheriff working in patrol in November 2011. Throughout his career he was also a property crimes detective, robbery detective, and homicide detective. He was most recently assigned to the Southeast District, in the Lake Wales area of the county. He was a graduate of the University of Florida.
Broadhead was married to former Deputy Elisa (Ranze) Broadhead. He was a stepfather to Elisa’s three children and together he and Elisa have two daughters, ages one and two.
The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of planning a Line of Duty funeral service with full law enforcement honors, and that information will be sent out as soon as possible.
Deputy Broadhead received many accolades throughout his 10-year career - he was awarded a Medal of Valor in 2013, several division and department commendations, a Sheriff's Commendation, and Meritorious Service Medal in 2017.