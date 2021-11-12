The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting on Nov. 11 where a deputy shot and killed a woman who was threatening him with a shovel.
At approximately 3:45 p.m. in Wahneta, deputies were called to the area regarding a suspicious woman who was walking in and out of moving traffic on Rifle Range Road near Noles Lane in Wahneta.
Sgt. Sean Speakman arrived and located the woman just south of Redemption Baptist Church on the west side of Rifle Range Road and attempted to speak with her. She was in an obvious state of agitation, and she was holding a shovel, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. As the sergeant was speaking with the woman on a private dirt driveway, she raised the shovel, pointing it toward Speakman and began advancing toward him.
Speakman ordered her to stop and put the shovel down multiple times and began backing away, the report stated. However, she continued to advance with the shovel, therefore Speakman fired four shots, striking the woman.
Speakman radioed that shots had been fired and began life-saving measures, including CPR, and continued until Polk County Fire Rescue arrived. Polk County Fire/EMS took over life-saving efforts. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was declared deceased.
Speakman, 46, was hired by the PCSO in 1998 and began working in information technologies. He became a deputy in 2005.
Detectives have tentatively identified the woman. At press time Friday, her identification was not available.