Preparations in Polk began Monday as all eyes were on Hurricane Idalia. Forecasters predicted that Polk would see tropical storm force winds. Later, Tuesday evening, Idalia was forecast to roll in at the big bend area of Florida as a category 3 catastrophic hurricane. It made landfall at Keaton Beach, according to Jim Cantore, via his live coverage on The Weather Channel.
The National Weather Service reported Wednesday that Idalia is expected to remain a hurricane despite some expected weakening as the system continues north-northeast across the southeast.
Polk County Emergency Management Director Paul Womble reported as of about 8:45 Wednesday, there were no reports of damage or flooding in Polk, and 5 tornado warnings.
Evacuations along Florida’s coastal areas were rushed on Monday night and into Tuesday.
Amy Stabler, of Winter Haven, said she was attending the races at Daytona Beach and was part of an evacuation from the barrier islands from the gulf side at Longboat Key.
“I had a great rain free weekend at the races,” she told the Winter Haven Sun. “That seemed to be a first in a long time. Then, I was so looking forward to almost a week at the beach for a recharge for me, but this storm came up and our island was forced to evacuate.”
“I felt shortchanged on a vacation,” she said. “I haven’t had a relaxing one in years and after caregiving and the death of my mom and going through her belongings and finding and buying a house and moving all within a five-month span, I’m tired.”
Stabler said that if given the “all clear,” she might return to the barrier islands.
Traffic was “decent” when she left on Monday, she said, and she took the back roads.
“It almost seemed like once I got off the barrier islands, there wasn’t a storm coming. Everything seemed normal. I did talk to some folks at the beach who were from Boston and they were evacuating to Port St. Lucie. Another person from Connecticut was heading south to Key West.”
Meanwhile, in Lake Hamilton, as of mid-morning Wednesday, Scenic Hwy. was closed from Watertank Rd. to Banyn Island Rd. and Kokomo Road is closed from Roberts Road and Tangerine Street due to downed powerlines, the Lake Hamilton Police Department reported.
There was also a pole down on Hughes, closing that street, as Duke Energy worked to repair the poles.
The light at Hwy. 27 and Main Street was treated as a four-way stop.
Speaking of four-way stops, Lakeland Police Department issued an advisory on their Facebook page that flashing red lights should be treated as a stop sign and when encountering flashing yellow lights, proceed with caution when it is safe to do so.
In Haines City, there was a large utility truck staging area at the corner of 4th Street and Scenic Hwy.
Winter Haven Police Public Communications Officer Jamie Brown noted there were no “significant” issues through the night, and none as of almost 10 a.m. Wednesday.
“At this time, no road closures,” she said. “Our officers are on the road going through neighborhoods to ensure there is not anything significant, and there have been no reports so far.”
Brown noted the Winter Haven Airport recorded the strongest wind gust at 47 mph around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the next highest being 45 and then multiple 36 mph readings, all after the 6:30 a.m. reading.
The Winter Haven Public Safety department shared some useful phone numbers for residents.
- Polk County Public Schools – 863-534-0500
- TECO – 877-588-1010
- Duke Energy – 800-228-8485
- Frontier Communications – 888-997-1062
- Florida Public Utilities Company – 888-997-1062
- Spectrum – 855-366-7132