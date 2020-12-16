Polk County Fire Rescue Chief Robert Weech recently promoted Battalion Chief Kevin Shireman to the rank of Deputy Chief, where he will fill the role of Fire Marshal.
“I am extremely confident that Chief Shireman will represent the division with the highest levels of commitment and integrity,” said Fire Chief Weech. “I am looking forward to working with him and to the contributions he will make to this great agency.”
Starting his career with the Dade City Fire Department in 1983 as a volunteer, Shireman has more than 37 years in the fire service. Joining Polk County Fire Rescue in 2008, he has held the ranks of Fire Company Lieutenant, Training Captain and Battalion Chief. This is in addition to his 12 years spent in law enforcement and nine years with the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Receiving a degree in Fire Science from Polk State, he has assisted many other individuals on their paths to public service as both an adjunct fire service instructor at South Florida Community College and an adjunct fire service and law enforcement instructor with Pasco Hernando Community College.
New logistics manager brought onboard
Polk County Fire Rescue Chief Robert Weech recently announced the hiring of James Weed as the Division’s new logistics manager.
Weed is a seasoned leader and manager with more than 40 years’ experience in key public safety, fire/rescue and emergency management operations and management.
Beginning his career in 1971 with the Howard County Fire Department in Ellicott City, Maryland, Weed has spent his entire career in the public safety arena. This includes stints as a Fire Chief, Emergency Management director, Chairman of the Southeastern New Hampshire Hazardous Materials Mutual Aid District, Division Director of the Hazardous Materials Response Division for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, and a safety officer for the office of occupational safety and health for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
He holds a Bachelor’s of Science from the University of Maryland in Fire Administration Management Studies, as well as a Master’s of Science from Grand Canyon University in Public Safety and Fire Executive Leadership with post-graduate work in the field of Trauma at John Hopkins University.