As Hurricane Ian approaches the Florida peninsula, the main concern for Polk County is flooding, according to Polk County Emergency Management.
Decisions will most likely be made Monday afternoon regarding school closings and shelters.
“This is going to be a flooding event,” said Mianne Nelson, the county’s communications director. “Our sandbag sites are fully open. Our county is saturated already and (a forecast of) six to eight inches of rain is what we are most worried about.”
Sandbags can be picked up at Roadway Maintenance Units from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day, until weather conditions make it unsafe to be outside.
Sandbag site locations are:
• Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734
• Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701
• Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588
• Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879
• Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524
• Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367
• Poinciana Park - corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.
A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household to help prevent water intrusion into the home.
The city of Winter Haven has also opened its own sandbag site. The self-serve filling station is at 2269 7th St. SW at the WG Roe Boat Ramp. Residents are encouraged to bring a shovel to fill the sandbags. Sand and bags are provided. There is a 10-bag limit per residence and small business, according to the city’s website.
The city of Winter Haven also asks that residents refrain from placing additional brush or junk curbside in preparation for the storm.
“We encourage you to secure any loose debris,” said a Facebook post. “We are making every effort to collect scheduled brush and junk items that are currently on the ground.”
Residents need to remain diligent in checking with local news and Polk County Emergency Management about any changes in the storm. As of 10 a.m. Monday, Hurricane Ian was listed as a Category One storm. Emergency management said Polk already has flood warnings in effect. The National Weather Service says Polk could begin feeling storm winds and rain as early as Tuesday evening, according to emergency management’s Facebook page.
The National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast has Ian as a major hurricane off the coast of Tampa by 2 a.m. Thursday. A major hurricane means the storm has wind speeds greater than 110 mph.
“We are watching (the storm) like everyone else,” said Nelson. “Be sure you have extra water, groceries, pet food – whatever you would need for at least three to five days after the storm.”
Nelson suggests checking in with local news, Polk Emergency Management’s and your local city’s social media accounts to stay updated on the latest news.
Polk County Public Schools continues to closely monitor Hurricane Ian. As of now, schools will remain open Monday and Tuesday, however it is possible afternoon/evening events for Tuesday may be canceled, according to the website. Any significant changes or announcements will be made through automated phone calls, emails to parents and social media.
Many Polk schools are utilized as emergency shelters during hurricanes; therefore, school closures may be required to ensure the preparation of the shelters, according to a PCPS press release. Residents should continue to monitor websites and social media accounts for school closings.