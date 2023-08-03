The Polk Regional Water Cooperative received$305 million in a Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan which was awarded to the Polk Regional Water Cooperative (PRWC) on July 26, 2023.
In support of protecting and sustaining future regional water supplies, the loan completes a momentous funding and financing program that involves the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Florida State Revolving Fund loans, and major grant contributions from the Southwest Florida Water Management District and the state.
“Receiving these WIFIA loans is a game-changer for the residents of Polk County,” said George Lindsey III, Chairman of the PRWC Board of Directors. “The PRWC alliance formed between the County and its municipalities has strengthened our opportunity to seek federal and state funding that will have tremendous impact on future water supplies in Polk.”
Created by an interlocal agreement between 15 local governments and Polk County, the PRWC is a non-profit, special district of the State of Florida created to plan, develop, and deliver a future high-quality drinking water supply. This work is already underway through the development and construction of the Southeast Lower Floridan Aquifer Wellfield and Water Production Facility on Walk in Water Road in Lake Wales.
The majority of Polk County’s water supply is currently pulled from the Upper Floridan aquifer, which is not sustainable for the future needs of our communities. The PRWC is drilling further down into the earth to pull additional water from the Lower Floridan aquifer (LFA) to help meet demand. PRWC’s Alternative Water Supply Program will rely on reverse osmosis technology to filter unwanted sediments and salts from that water. The high quality, great tasting drinking water left behind will be supplied to member government utilities.
Haines City Commissioner Morris West is familiar with the issue of Polk’s water supply as a member of the water cooperative board for the last four or five years.
“We are currently in a water crisis,” said West. “The upper aquifer is actually going dry. Because of the high growth in the city, we had to get a low interest loan. We have to build two more wellfields – the Southeast and the West side. We will be able to pump 12 million gallons a day to the ridge. The completion of the Southeast well field should be in 2027.
West explained in further detail the need to be part of the cooperative.
“What’s happening is that the southeast well field will go to the lower aquifer, not the upper aquifer-that’s where we get it from now,” West continued. “The lower aquifer has to be treated more because of the brackish water and it has more salt in. We are concerned about it now. That’s why we are part of the cooperative. We can connect with Winter Haven and the county. This will help us will get the additional water that we need.”