Two cases of monkeypox have been reported in Polk County, however, the Florida Department of Health – Polk has not identified any additional cases, according to Pamela Acosta-Torres, public information officer for the DOH communications department.
Although anyone can contract Monkeypox through close person to person physical contact, the viral infection appears to be spreading primarily between men who have sex with each other, the Florida DOH notes.
As such, the DOH said that while it is not considered “highly contagious,” it continues to monitor the state for possible exposures.
“The Florida Department of Health in Polk County (DOH-Polk) is committed to providing the most up-to-date and best available public health information to our hospitals, physicians, partners and community,” Acosta-Torres said.
Currently, DOH-Polk, the Bureau of Public Health Laboratories and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CD) are investigating the two suspected monkeypox cases in Polk County, and DOH-Polk is conducting epidemiological investigations to notify possible exposures and provide post-exposure prophylaxis.
“At this time, DOH-Polk has not identified any additional cases,” Acosta-Torres said.
Reportable diseases, including monkeypox and others in Florida can be tracked at Florida CHARTS, on the FDOH website.
The DOH-Polk is providing updates as needed to local hospitals and medical providers throughout Polk County and continues community outreach to help provide information about monkeypox.
According to the DOH-Polk, the most updated information regarding monkeypox symptoms, prevention, treatment, and other information for the public and for health care providers is available at: https://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/monkeypox/index.html.
Monkeypox is a viral infection that causes flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, tiredness, muscle aches, swelling of the lymph nodes, and eventually progresses to a rash on the face and body.
The person who displays a rash, which can last several weeks, is considered infectious until the rash has completely healed and new skin has formed.
The virus can be contracted by touching a contaminated surface if the person has broken skin or there is mucous membrane exposure.
For more information from the CDC, visit Monkeypox | Poxvirus | CDC.
The White House released an administrative fact sheet on June 28, 2022, outlining the first phase of the president’s national monkeypox vaccine strategy after the first United States case was reported May 18. The vaccine rollout numbers at 296,000 available vaccines, with 56,000 available immediately. An additional 1.6 million vaccines will also be made available, according to The White House Fact Sheet.
The Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC are helping coordinate the national response and rollout of vaccines and information.
To view President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ monkeypox outbreak response, visit
FACT SHEET: Biden-Harris Administration’s Monkeypox Outbreak Response | The White House
Information regarding the symptoms and treatment has been sent to area healthcare providers, as well as how to request testing.
Locally, healthcare providers can contact DOH-Polk epidemiologists 24 hours, all year for consultation.
Those who are infected and at high risk of complications are treated with an antiviral medication. There is also a vaccine that can be administered to someone who has had close contact with someone infected with Monkeypox. Anyone who has any symptoms or concerns is encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.
Kathy Leigh Berkowitz is a reporter with The Polk News Sun and can be reached at kathyleighberkowitz@yahoo.com or at 863-605-6535.