The Polk County School Board held an emergency meeting to discuss pay raises for some teachers, paraprofessionals and support staff on March 16.
Many school staff attended the meeting wearing red, an apparent show of support for the Polk Education Association — the union which represents many of these workers.
Board members voted 4-3 against the PEA’s proposal to increase pay for veteran teachers by $1,500, however, opting instead for a $650 increase for those teachers, retroactive to July 1. The board also decided against raising the pay for paraeducators and support personnel to $10 an hour.
Each year the school board and the union are mandated to come to an agreement on benefits. This year the two sides were unable to do so – a concept called an impasse. Whenever there is an impasse, a mediator is assigned to help the parties come to an agreement.
In this instance, the mediator concluded that based on legislation mandating pay raises for new teachers, there is insufficient funding to give the desired raises for experienced teachers, paraprofessionals and support staff.
Last year state legislators and the governor passed a law that increased starting salaries for first-year teachers. This law appeared to upset many veteran teachers who said they did not benefit from the change. PCPS received $15.2 million from the state to increase its starting teacher salaries from $40,972 to $45,172, with $12 million of that being used for new teacher salaries and the remaining $3 million being used to boost the pay of experienced teachers.
The district interpretation of the law, per a PCPS statement, was that 80 percent of the funds had to be used to set a new minimum and that 20 percent must be used to increase wages for existing teachers.
Some support workers earn around $8.25 per hour, while paraeducators start at $9.11 an hour. Instead of getting an immediate raise, those workers will have to wait and receive incremental raises in line with Florida’s minimum wage increases that were approved by voters last fall and eventually will mandate a statewide minimum wage of $15 an hour.
Board chair Lori Cunningham and board members William Allen, Sarah Beth Reynolds and Kay Fields voted in favor of Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd's recommendation to follow the recommendations of the mediator.
Board members Lynn Wilson, Lisa Miller and Sarah Fortney voted against Byrd's recommendation.
Cunningham, Fields and Allen all made statements in favor of increasing pay of school staff but cited lack of funding as their reasoning for their opposition.
Wilson said the board could afford to approve raises if state law allowed them to collect more property taxes. Fortney said support staff ought not be changing diapers for disabled students at less than $10 per hour.