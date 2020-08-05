POLK COUNTY – For weeks, Polk County Public Schools students, their families and staff were encouraged to participate in a survey assessing their preferences regarding whether to return to brick and mortar schooling or some form of virtual schooling.
PCPS staff now report that most teachers responded to the survey, but that only around half of the district’s more than 100,000 students did.
Polk County School Board members debated the ramifications of that during a work session last week.
Most notably, students who did not respond to the survey will default to in-person instruction. Based on survey results, around 25,000 students want a combination of brick and mortar schooling and e-learning. Around 5,000 students selected virtual learning only.
That means once schools reopen the vast majority will be returning to in-person instruction. School bus transportation numbers are roughly equivalent.
Staff said the largest impediment to teaching more students online was a lack of computer hardware.
Another number discussed last week was COVID test results. According to staff, there have been 61 health insurance claims for COVID-related treatment by school staff or insured family members.
Polk County School Board member Billy Townsend said he had concern about some of these numbers.
“It's going to be bars on steroids,” Townsend said, referencing the issues in spread of the virus the state experienced once bars were reopened.
Random temperature checks of students will be conducted at the onset of each school day. Staff said it would not be practical to check every student daily.
For instance, Ridge Community High School in Haines City is currently the largest school in the county, population-wise, with around 3,000 students. Staff said if every student were checked, classes wouldn't start until noon.