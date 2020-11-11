Polk County Public Schools and the Florida Department of Health-Polk have partnered to create a COVID-19 call center that opened Nov. 2. The call center will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, except for school holidays. The phone number is 863-298-5206.
Call center employees will answer general questions about COVID-19 and assist the health department with contract tracing phone calls as needed.
“(The call center) will also provide the health department with another resource to assist with contract tracing,” Sherry Scott, PCPS’ Director of Student Services, said. “For parents, they now have a single phone number they can call for answers to their COVID-related questions.”
For more information, visit polkschoolsfl.com/campus-learning-safety-protocols.