Polk County Public Schools officials say new protocols for bus transportation of students to and from campuses should help protect both students and drivers when school opens on Aug. 24.
According to Assistant Superintendent for Support Services Rob Davis, the school system is doing all it can to keep both its drivers and students safe during the ongoing pandemic.
Among the new protocols that will go into effect on the first day of school, the number of students per bus will be limited, masks will be required and frequent sanitizing of the buses will be mandatory for drivers and bus attendants.
Davis said the school system had about 55,000 applicants for bus service about a week before the registration for bus riders closed last week. That is about half of the 105,000 students who normally attend Polk's 164 schools, he added.
“We probably won't have a complete count of the number of students who will be riding buses until right before school starts,” he said.
Bus drivers and attendants will all have their temperatures taken before they get on their bus and, if they register 100 degrees or higher, they will have a retake 10 minutes later, Davis explained.
“If they still record a temperature (on the retake), that driver won't even get on the bus,” he said.
Each bus will be sanitized before each morning and afternoon run.
All drivers, attendants and riders will be required to wear masks for face shields.
“This is an absolute must,” Davis said. “If a student won't wear a mask, they won't ride.” Exceptions may be made, he explained, “if the rider has a waiver from their health care provider.”
He added that the reasons for no mask exemptions will be private.
Riders will get on the bus in the rear and move to the front, using a hand sanitizer provided before they take a seat, the school official said.
Riders will be restricted to two students per seat — one by the window and the other by the aisle, leaving the center seat open.
“We can't maintain the six feet social distancing, but this will minimize contact, as best we can,” Davis said.
Buses will have either open windows or roof vents to maintain good ventilation throughout the bus trips.
All bus drivers and attendants will undergo an additional eight hours of training to instill the new protocols, said PCPS Training Officer Crystal Robinson.
“They will have classroom training in the new protocols and also have copies of the procedures in hand before school starts,” she said.
Davis said that, normally, a school bus would carry as many as 77 students. But with the new protocols, that number should peak at about 52 students per bus.
Despite the pandemic, says Davis, “most of our drivers are coming back, once they learned what our new protocols were going to be.”
He added that as of last week, the school system still needed another 40 drivers.
“Normally, the Polk system employs 510 bus drivers,” he said. “And it's not unusual at this time to still be short of drivers. In fact, this time last year, we were 70 drivers short.”
Davis also explained that any costs involved in the new protocols should be paid for by federal pandemic funds. He said the school system had received or expected to receive about $9 million to help defray some of the costs associated with pandemic containment measures.