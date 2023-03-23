2023 Polk Senior Games Special Awards
Best of Age 50-54 Women:Becky Harrelson
Best of Age 50-54 Men: John Doherty
Best of Age 55-59 Women: Janet Lamoureux
Best of Age 55-59 Men: Kendal Shaw
Best of Age 60-64 Women: Cynthia Aycock
Best of Age 60-64 Men: Viatcheslav Oulianov
Best of Age 65-69 Women: Gail Noland
Best of Age 65-69 Men: Allen Sale
Best of Age 70-74 Women: Linda Fulton
Best of Age 70-74 Men: Tie - Ian Larrier, Jimmy Waybright
Best of Age 75-79 Women: Linda Caplan
Best of Age 75-79 Men: Ken Hickey
Best of Age 80-84 Women: Carolyn Bolander
Best of Age 80-84 Men: Lionel Pepin
Best of Age 85-89 Women: Peggy Ostrander
Best of Age 85-89 Men: Gordon Wilson
Best of Age 90-94 Women: Ethel Lehmann
Best of Age 90-94 Men: Dick Cheney
Best of Age 95-99 Women: Diana Moilanen
Best of Age 95-99 Men: Joseph Schaefer
Outstanding Volunteers: Beverly Mitchell, Trish Stark
Outstanding Event Managers: Dawn and Tom Kling, Putt & Chip; Cheryl Orefice, Swimming
Most Represented Senior Communities: 1-200 lots Oak Hammock Retirement Community, Bartow; 200+ lots, Highland Fairways, Lakeland
Stretch Awards: Tom Prentice - Broke last record from first year of the Games, 1992, in Road Race 5K Men 60-64, 18:55.95; Michael Moses - Bowling Men Singles 65-69, 842 series, also new record; Frank and Mary Brooks - Volunteers who went Above and Beyond for the Good of the Games
Oldest Competitor: Joseph Schaefer, age 98
Outstanding Competitors: Women - Janet Lamoureux; Men - Ken Hickey