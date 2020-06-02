POLK COUNTY – On Monday, June 1, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that he would implement a county curfew for a second night.
Nationwide, there have been protests for several days associated with the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody. A viral video depicts police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes preceding his death.
Those protests extended into Polk County over the weekend.
Speaking at a press conference Monday, Judd sought common ground with those upset about what took place in Minneapolis.
“The death of George (Floyd) in Minneapolis at the hands of that police officer was outrageous,” Judd said. “Had that police officer done here what he had done there, he would have been locked up in the county jail by sundown.
“But Minneapolis is not Polk County,” Judd continued. “Atlanta is not Polk County. Los Angeles is not Polk County and I want to say unequivocally that the community here has been absolutely and totally wonderful. The protests at Munn Park is a good thing. People have a right to express themselves and we expect them to do so in a peaceable manner. But let here be no misunderstanding — if you come here to riot, to loot, to injure people (then) we are going to lock you up.”
Lakeland Police Chief Ruben Garcia and other leaders joined Judd at the press conference and collectively they described three protest scenes in the City of Lakeland from May 31.
Garcia said several hundred peaceful protesters met in Munn Park in downtown Lakeland on Sunday. Garcia said at one point the protest in Munn Park splintered into two groups, that one group of around a hundred people marched toward the Lakeland Police Department and that another group marched toward the corner of Memorial Boulevard and North Florida Avenue.
According to Garcia protesters who went to LPD headquarters remained peaceful.
However, he said Lakeland Police Department officers found protesters attempting to block traffic at the corner of North Florida Avenue and Memorial Boulevard. LPD officers ordered the protesters to leave after calling the assembly unlawful. When unsuccessful, Garcia said the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol were called to assist.
Judd held up two photos during the press conference. Judd said one of the pictures was of a man standing on top of a car with broken glass at the busy intersection and the other picture had what appeared to be LPD police officers surrounding the car in riot gear.
Judd said protesters alleged that the driver of the car had rammed into one of the protesters. Judd said no protester has come forward to allege he or she was rammed, either intentional or otherwise.
Several people posted video of what appeared to be a smoke bomb that may have been set off near the intersection of Memorial and North Florida on Sunday.
In the Four Corners area, Judd said his detectives caught wind that “we were going to come under attack” at Posner Park mall Sunday night at around 8 p.m. The sheriff initially set a county curfew to start at that time. Many posted videos on social media of a line of PCSO cars heading north toward Posner Park shortly before 8 p.m.
“We were there first,” Judd said.
PCSO deputies arrested one person that showed up at Posner Park and drivers of other cars fled. Florida Highway Patrol officers arrested two drivers who fled north on U.S. 27.
Two were arrested at the intersection of Memorial and North Florida for blocking traffic, Garcia said.
More protests appear to be planned in Polk throughout the week.
Toward the conclusion of the press conference, Judd issued a stern warning to anyone who, as opposed to protesting or demonstrating peacefully, would consider rioting or looting in Polk.
“I would tell them, if you value your life, you probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County,” Judd said. “Because the people of Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns — and they’re going to be inside their homes tonight with their guns loaded. And if you try to break into their homes tonight and try to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns.”