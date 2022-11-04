The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested two murder suspects from the Virgin Islands on Nov. 3.
Deputies, supported by K-9 and Drone units, responded to a home at 107 Arizona Ave. in Lakeland and quickly arrested the suspects, 30-year old Jonathan Rivera and his girlfriend, 28-year old N’zinger Williams, at about 5:16 pm.
Both suspects were taken to the PCSO Sheriff’s Processing Center to be booked-in and will await extradition to the Virgin Islands.
“The suspects are wanted for the murder of a 28-year old St. Croix man in June of this year. They are both from the Virgin Islands and came here in late June apparently thinking Polk County would be a good place to flee to. They were obviously wrong,” said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd.
The Virgin Islands Police Department St. Croix District is charging Jonathan Rivera with first-degree degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, reckless endangerment and unauthorized possession of ammunition.
Williams is facing charges of first-degree murder, and accessory after-the-fact.