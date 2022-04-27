The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will hold a job fair Tuesday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m
The Polk County Sheriff's Office Human Resources team will be at the PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center, 1891 Jim Keene Blvd, Winter Haven, to process applications and answering questions about working for the Sheriff’s Office.
All qualified applicants will receive a conditional offer of employment the same day.
Applicants can save time and skip the line by filling out an application in advance at: https://tinyurl.com/3k7kw8t6
There are multiple positions available such as:
• Dual academy recruits – candidates become certified in law enforcement and detention; Stipend $3,000 monthly (approximately 8 months)
• Telecommunicator – starting salary: $36,317 plus excellent benefits
• Detention support specialists – starting salary: $29,120 plus excellent benefits
• Animal Control enforcement officers – starting salary: $31,592 plus excellent benefits
• Part-time Civilian positions – starting hourly wages: $10-$11.50
For more information, go to http://www.polksheriff.org/about/become-a-member
To view the benefits package, go to :
http://www.polksheriff.org/about/become-a-member/employee-benefits
To view the featured civilian jobs, go to : http://www.polksheriff.org/about/become-a-member/careers
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is an equal opportunity employer.