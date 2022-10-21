More than 11 pounds, the largest seizure of fentanyl was recorded by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and other state, and federal law enforcement agencies, conducted an undercover fentanyl drug trafficking investigation.
It resulted in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.
Three suspects were arrested as the fentanyl was being manufactured in Mexico and sent into the United States.
“Our detectives seized over 11 pounds of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 2.7 million people. This poison is coming into the country across the border from Mexico, and we are going to continue our investigation into the Mexican drug cartels who are killing innocent people,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
The partnering agencies in the investigation were: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement; Office of the State Attorney for the 10th Judicial Circuit, Brian Haas; U.S Border Patrol; U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tampa Office; and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began in September 2022, when detectives received information that an international drug trafficking organization was trafficking multi-kilograms of fentanyl from Mexico to Bradenton and then into Polk County.
Undercover detectives arranged to purchase fentanyl priced at $24,000 per kilogram from an unidentified source in Mexico. The local facilitator for the drug buy was identified as 28-year-old Ignacio Rodriguez, of Bradenton. Rodriguez confirmed that the source for the fentanyl in Mexico would only deal in large amounts (kilos) and explained that the price fluctuated based on the quality of the drug.
On Sept. 19, detectives negotiated the purchase of $60,000 worth of fentanyl. Rodriguez showed up to the meeting in Polk County with five kilograms – two kilos of the fentanyl was concealed in a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal box, and the remaining three kilos was concealed in a yellow Igloo cooler.
Rodriguez warned the detectives to be careful or they might overdose. He recommended they wear a mask and gloves and suggested that they drink milk before ingesting the drug to help with feelings of tightness in their chests. He also told detectives he could sell them marijuana, methamphetamines and cocaine.
During the investigation, two other suspects were identified: 29-year-old Mario Alberto Castro Solache and 27-year-old Pedro Mondragon, both of North Carolina.
On Oct. 11, Solache drove to Polk from North Carolina to meet with detectives to discuss another multi-kilogram sale of fentanyl. He was accompanied by Mondragon.
Solache told detectives that he and the supplier in Mexico wanted to establish a portion of their drug trafficking organization in Polk County. Solache was going to move to Polk County and would be responsible for handling the operations here for the Mexican cartels.
Detectives took them both into custody on Oct. 12, and they were booked into the Polk County Jail. They told detectives that they are being paid to collect money for the fentanyl drug dealer in Mexico.
Solache was charged with conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl. He is in the country illegally, and currently has a Border Patrol hold in the Polk County Jail. He entered the U.S. sometime after May, according to the investigation.
Mondragon was charged with conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl and bonded out of jail on Oct. 17.
On Oct. 14, Rodriguez was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on a Polk County warrant for trafficking in fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl, possession of a vehicle for drug trafficking, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was released from the Manatee County Jail on Oct. 15 after posting a $56,000 bond.
Detectives learned during the investigation that the Mexican supplier of fentanyl needed the money from the drug sales to pay two different cartels: La Familia Michoacana and the Sinaloa Cartel, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office report.
Twenty people were killed in Guerrero, Mexico, during a shooting on Oct. 6. That area of Mexico is known as Tierra Caliente (Hot Dirt) and has been the source of an ongoing cartel turf war for many years, the report stated.