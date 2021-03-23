Registered voters in the municipalities of Bartow, Dundee, Haines City, Lake Alfred, Lake Wales and Lakeland who are planning to participate in the April 6 Municipal Elections have three easy ways to vote, according to Polk Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards.
Vote-by-mail
Requests can be made by calling the Elections Office at (863) 534-5888 or by visiting PolkElections.com. The last day voters can request a ballot to be mailed for this election is Saturday, March 27.
All mail ballots must be returned to the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day (April 6).
Walk-in voting
Available on weekdays between March 29 and April 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at
- Election Headquarters, 250 S Broadway Avenue in Bartow
- Election Operations Center, 70 Florida Citrus Boulevard in Winter Haven
- Polk County Govt. Center, 930 E Parker Street in Lakeland
Vote at your polling location
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, April 6. Some locations for municipal elections have changed. Please visit PolkElections.com for a list of locations.
For more information, visit PolkElections.com or call the Elections Office at (863) 534-5888.