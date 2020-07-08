According to the latest labor statistics, the region in Florida where most pandemic-related job loss took place was — by far — Central Florida.
Around 31 percent of Osceola residents are unemployed, the highest rate in the state. Around 23 percent of Orange County residents, around 20 percent of Lake County residents and around 19 percent of Polk County residents are unemployed.
Davenport resident Robert W. Nobrega Jr. lost his hospitality job in March and says he then had his identity stolen soon after.
Noriega recently filed a report with the Polk County Sheriff's Office alleging that someone stole his identity on the state unemployment website. Noriega said he has not received any CARES Act unemployment compensation since May 19. He further said there was some evidence that his account was changed without his authorization — that someone changed his account so his money would be mailed to another address.
Like many others, Noriega had problems with the crowded CONNECT website operated by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The issues started soon after he filed his unemployment case in March.
“I have called the FDEO phone numbers over 35 times... and nothing happens,” Noriega told the Sun via email.
PCSO Public Information Officer Brian Bruchey said the report is classified as an identity theft investigation, which will be reviewed by a fraud detective.
According to state labor statistics, the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area accounted for around 217,000 job losses. In comparison, the Tampa and Miami metropolitan areas had between 100-120,000 job losses each.
The most impacted industry was classified as leisure and hospitality – accounting for around 36 percent of all pandemic-related job losses.