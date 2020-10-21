Central Florida’s Visitor Information Center (CFVIC) will host the trick-or-treating event “Ghosts, Goblins & Goodies” on Saturday, Oct. 24.
This free, family-friendly event will take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. including trick-or-treating, a pumpkin carving contest and local vendors.
Costumes are welcome. Attendees will receive one free LEGOLAND Florida Resort or Bok Tower Gardens ticket for each adult ticket (of the same) purchased at CFVIC on the day of the event. Tickets sold by credit card payment only, while supplies last.
Safety measures will be in place to promote social distancing and proper hygiene during the event.
Prizes for the Pumpkin Carving Contest will be awarded at 1 p.m. to conclude the event.
The CFVIC is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week and is located at 101 Adventure Court in Davenport (along U.S. Highway 27), a half-mile south of Interstate 4 at Exit 55.