On Tuesday, March 15, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will talk about how law enforcement is evolving with new tools and strategies, many of which now go beyond standard community policing and engagement.
The luncheon is being held at the Lake Wales Country Club Griffins Restaurant, 2925 State Road 60 East, Lake Wales, phone: 863-676-2422
Judd will focus on business crimes in the presentation, such as burglary, theft, vandalism, computer hacking, fraud, embezzlement, kickbacks, environmental schemes, carbon credit and money laundering.
After beginning his career with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher, Judd quickly progressed through every rank – from corporal to colonel. In 2004, Polk County overwhelmingly elected him to serve as their Sheriff, fulfilling that childhood dream.
Judd has earned higher education degrees through the Masters level and has graduated from the FBI National Academy, as well as several other prestigious law enforcement academies, and has taught 23 years at both the University of South Florida and Florida Southern College. He is currently the immediate past president of the Major County Sheriffs of America, a national organization serving counties with a population of 500,000 or more.
Register at: https://lakewaleschamberfl.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/215