Northridge Church will host “The Return - A National Day of Prayer.” The simulcast will be shown from 9 a.m.–9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. The church is located at 2250 State Road 17 South in Haines City.

Parkview Christian Life Center is now streaming all of its services. Join the church via YouTube Live on Sundays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. The church is located at 3520 Baker Dairy Road in Haines City.

Living Hope Church celebrated its first anniversary on Sept. 13 with lunch, including an anniversary cake, a large inflatable bounce house for the kids, and all in attendance received a Living Hope Church mug. The church recently moved its meeting location to Edgehill Community Recreation Center, located 50 Westridge Road in Davenport. Join them Sundays at 10 a.m.