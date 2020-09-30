First Presbyterian Church in Haines City opens its food pantry every Wednesday from noon until 1 p.m. at 104 Scenic Highway. For more information, call (863) 422-3334.
—
Ridge Assembly of God is excited to welcome its congregation back. Services are held live at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays and are also available via Ustream. Kids’ Church is also open again and welcomes children ages 3 through 12. The church is located at 41219 U.S. Highway 27, in Davenport. For more information, visit www.ridgeassembly.org.
—
Haines City’s Stillwater Christian Life Center’s missions reach a wide range of needs among the local community, country and the world. If you are interested to learn more about any of the mission programs, or if you would like to volunteer, please contact Pastor Wayne at the church office by calling (863) 419-2895.
—
Parkview Christian Life Center is now streaming all of its services. Join the church via YouTube Live on Sundays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. The church is located at 3520 Baker Dairy Road in Haines City.
—
Living Hope Church celebrated its first anniversary on Sept. 13 with lunch, including an anniversary cake, a large inflatable bounce house for the kids, and all in attendance received a Living Hope Church mug. The church recently moved its meeting location to Edgehill Community Recreation Center, located 50 Westridge Road in Davenport. Join them Sundays at 10 a.m.